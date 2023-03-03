| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses complete Glastonbury headliners line-up

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform during the tea time legends slot on Sunday afternoon.

Arctic Monkeys will headline Friday night at Glastonbury 2023 (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Arctic Monkeys will headline Friday night at Glastonbury 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Arctic Monkeys will headline Friday night at Glastonbury 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Arctic Monkeys will headline Friday night at Glastonbury 2023 (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses have been announced as Glastonbury’s final two headliners, joining Sir Elton John at the top of the bill, the festival has said.

On Friday more than 50 other acts were added to the 2023 line-up, with hundreds more expected to be added in the coming months.

Most Watched

Privacy