Architecture enthusiast, publican and bike nut: Keith Flint remembered by fans

Keith Flint is remembered by most for his magnetic performances on stage and in the Prodigy’s mould-breaking music videos.

But stories being shared about the performer, who had died at the age of 49, reveal a man very different from his wild frontman persona.

Time and again on social media people referenced how kind and quiet he was off stage, while other stories revealed the many other passions in his life, including motorsport, cycling and dogs.

TV presenter George Clarke, host of the Restoration Man and Amazing Spaces, shared a story about Flint’s love of architecture.

Clarke recalled a day the pair spent together, saying: “People might find this hard to believe, but he absolutely adored old buildings, he loved history and he was a big fan of #restorationman.

“He picked me up one day and we spent an amazing day together looking at old buildings, restorations and developments across Essex.”

Many remembered coming across Flint in Essex.

Social media users recalled his love of dogs, as well as a unique rule he instigated in the pub he used to run in Pleshey, the Leather Bottle.

Keith Flint kept a swearbox above the fire in the pub he used to own (The Leather Bottle in Pleshey, Essex). Whenever he put the logs and kindling in and someone piped up with the obvious joke, he'd point to it and charge them a quid. RIP. pic.twitter.com/lEYZPXfrFj — Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) March 4, 2019

I fixed Keith Flint’s satellite dish back in around 2003, out in Felstead. Quiet, unassuming bloke with a couple of 14/10 German Shepherds and a lovely garden. I was totally starstruck but he was lovely. — Simon from Harlow (@simonfromharlow) March 4, 2019

Flint was also passionate about bikes.

As well as riding himself, he set up a team – Traction Control – which competed and won in the Isle Of Man TT and the British Supersport Championship.

saddened to hear about Keith Flint leaving us. To most he was an unapproachable music icon. But for a small group of people who knew him through his passion for motorcycles and motorcycle racing he was the most genuine and friendly bloke you could meet. God speed Keith. — James Whitham (@Jimwhit69) March 4, 2019

Less well known was his love of cycling, as recalled by one Twitter user.

Man. So sad to hear that Keith Flint has died.

In a past life, I built a bike for him and we rode through the Essex lanes to give it a shakedown.

A nicer, quieter, kinder man you could not wish to meet. Good rider too, he left me standing.

.

RIP sir 🙏🏻

.#KeithFlint #Prodigy

. pic.twitter.com/QGHlHy4gAg — M∆SON (@MASON_Cycles) March 4, 2019

Many who had not met Flint personally talked about the influence Flint and the Prodigy had on them when they were young.

Some talked about how the band shaped their musical tastes while others even recalled trying to copy Flint’s distinctive hairstyle.

When I was nine years old, I wanted to get my haircut like Keith Flint - so I asked for it.



The hairdresser said she'd be right back. I assumed she had gone to get the dye and special clippers.



Instead she grassed me up to my Nan and I got curtains instead. RIP #prodigy pic.twitter.com/qOBLHmj5Ci — MGreg Double (@Dubstep1988) March 4, 2019

At 17 years old I walked into my the college canteen, Firestarter was playing on MTV and the rest is pretty much history. If today reminds me of anything it's that we only get one shot at this thing called life. Take chances, make mistakes, don't be afraid to be different! — Mikey Whiplash (@mikey__whiplash) March 4, 2019

Some remembered being mesmerised by the Prodigy, particularly the video to their 1996 hit Firestarter, which at the time scared children and parents alike.

Remember seeing the music video for Firestarter when it first came out



Keith Flint scared the living shit out of me!



But I was completely mesmerised by him at the same time, couldn't take my eyes off him and I watched it over and over again all night



RIP x pic.twitter.com/9gfD5aSRiL — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) March 4, 2019

The #Firestarter video was 90s kids' version of Bowie doing Ziggy on TOTP. The moment you knew forever that your parents didn't "get it" like you did. My Mum absolutely hated this! pic.twitter.com/aX0sfHeANz — Anna Doble (@annadoble) March 4, 2019

Firestarter, Breathe and Smack My Bitch Up are such a peerless run of pop videos, and the first my specific window of generation had to scare our parents. For that - and umpteen gigs - #RIPKeithFlint — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) March 4, 2019

RIP KEITH FLINT.



I remember when Firestarter came out. I was mesmerized by seeing someone who looked as majestic as Keith taking up space in the mainstream. I instantly had a huge crush, much to my Mum's dismay. Thank you Keith for being a childhood hero for all the weirdos. pic.twitter.com/PhqITOrOqS — ＭＵＮＲＯＥ 👑 (@MunroeBergdorf) March 4, 2019

One parent had a very unique experience with the Prodigy’s music.

So sad about Keith Flint. I gave birth to my eldest son accompanied by 'firestarter' playing away because my husband had in a mad panic, picked up the wrong tape. And instead of giving birth to Enya and ocean sounds it was The Prodigy. I don't regret it either. — Fiona Mills (@Fionamills1) March 4, 2019

Meanwhile musicians and others in the music industry remembered him as a kind and, in contrast to his stage persona, quiet man.

Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together..great man. — ed simons (@eddychemical) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint. We played a LOT of festivals with them in the 90s and i always loved the moment when this quiet, chatty guy from backstage stepped out onto the stage and just transformed into this kind of monstrous ringmaster. — Mat Osman (@matosman) March 4, 2019

Im not really sure what to say. I’m shocked and so sad. You were gifted, charming and charismatic. So kind and welcoming whenever we spent time. I’ll never forget the incredible moments I got to spend with you and the boys. I’m sending you all love and respect. Keith Flint RIP. — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) March 4, 2019

