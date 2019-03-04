Entertainment Music

Monday 4 March 2019

Architecture enthusiast, publican and bike nut: Keith Flint remembered by fans

There was far more to the Prodigy frontman than music.

Keith Flint is remembered by most for his magnetic performances on stage and in the Prodigy’s mould-breaking music videos.

But stories being shared about the performer, who had died at the age of 49, reveal a man very different from his wild frontman persona.

Time and again on social media people referenced how kind and quiet he was off stage, while other stories revealed the many other passions in his life, including motorsport, cycling and dogs.

TV presenter George Clarke, host of the Restoration Man and Amazing Spaces, shared a story about Flint’s love of architecture.

I’m devastated by the death of Keith Flint this morning. People might find this hard to believe, but he absolutely adored old buildings, he loved history and he was a big fan of #restorationman ... He picked me up one day and we spent an amazing day together looking at old buildings, restorations and developments across Essex. We ended the day with a cuppa with his wife at his home in Dunmow. After being such a massive Prodigy fan and seeing them support Oasis at the infamous Knebworth concert on 10th of August 1996 when I was only 22 I have to say the day I spent with him was a joy and a privilege. We had many conversations and laughs afterwards. A fantastic guy and a great talent. A tragic loss at only 49. I’m glad we met Keith. Thanks for the memories. #ripkeithflint

Clarke recalled a day the pair spent together, saying: “People might find this hard to believe, but he absolutely adored old buildings, he loved history and he was a big fan of #restorationman.

“He picked me up one day and we spent an amazing day together looking at old buildings, restorations and developments across Essex.”

Many remembered coming across Flint in Essex.

Social media users recalled his love of dogs, as well as a unique rule he instigated in the pub he used to run in Pleshey, the Leather Bottle.

Flint was also passionate about bikes.

As well as riding himself, he set up a team – Traction Control – which competed and won in the Isle Of Man TT and the British Supersport Championship.

Less well known was his love of cycling, as recalled by one Twitter user.

Many who had not met Flint personally talked about the influence Flint and the Prodigy had on them when they were young.

Some talked about how the band shaped their musical tastes while others even recalled trying to copy Flint’s distinctive hairstyle.

Some remembered being mesmerised by the Prodigy, particularly the video to their 1996 hit Firestarter, which at the time scared children and parents alike.

One parent had a very unique experience with the Prodigy’s music.

Meanwhile musicians and others in the music industry remembered him as a kind and, in contrast to his stage persona, quiet man.

