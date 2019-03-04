Architecture enthusiast, publican and bike nut: Keith Flint remembered by fans
There was far more to the Prodigy frontman than music.
Keith Flint is remembered by most for his magnetic performances on stage and in the Prodigy’s mould-breaking music videos.
But stories being shared about the performer, who had died at the age of 49, reveal a man very different from his wild frontman persona.
Time and again on social media people referenced how kind and quiet he was off stage, while other stories revealed the many other passions in his life, including motorsport, cycling and dogs.
TV presenter George Clarke, host of the Restoration Man and Amazing Spaces, shared a story about Flint’s love of architecture.
I’m devastated by the death of Keith Flint this morning. People might find this hard to believe, but he absolutely adored old buildings, he loved history and he was a big fan of #restorationman ... He picked me up one day and we spent an amazing day together looking at old buildings, restorations and developments across Essex. We ended the day with a cuppa with his wife at his home in Dunmow. After being such a massive Prodigy fan and seeing them support Oasis at the infamous Knebworth concert on 10th of August 1996 when I was only 22 I have to say the day I spent with him was a joy and a privilege. We had many conversations and laughs afterwards. A fantastic guy and a great talent. A tragic loss at only 49. I’m glad we met Keith. Thanks for the memories. #ripkeithflint
Clarke recalled a day the pair spent together, saying: “People might find this hard to believe, but he absolutely adored old buildings, he loved history and he was a big fan of #restorationman.
“He picked me up one day and we spent an amazing day together looking at old buildings, restorations and developments across Essex.”
Many remembered coming across Flint in Essex.
Social media users recalled his love of dogs, as well as a unique rule he instigated in the pub he used to run in Pleshey, the Leather Bottle.
Keith Flint kept a swearbox above the fire in the pub he used to own (The Leather Bottle in Pleshey, Essex). Whenever he put the logs and kindling in and someone piped up with the obvious joke, he'd point to it and charge them a quid. RIP. pic.twitter.com/lEYZPXfrFj— Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) March 4, 2019
I fixed Keith Flint’s satellite dish back in around 2003, out in Felstead. Quiet, unassuming bloke with a couple of 14/10 German Shepherds and a lovely garden. I was totally starstruck but he was lovely.— Simon from Harlow (@simonfromharlow) March 4, 2019
Flint was also passionate about bikes.
As well as riding himself, he set up a team – Traction Control – which competed and won in the Isle Of Man TT and the British Supersport Championship.
saddened to hear about Keith Flint leaving us. To most he was an unapproachable music icon. But for a small group of people who knew him through his passion for motorcycles and motorcycle racing he was the most genuine and friendly bloke you could meet. God speed Keith.— James Whitham (@Jimwhit69) March 4, 2019
Less well known was his love of cycling, as recalled by one Twitter user.
Man. So sad to hear that Keith Flint has died.— M∆SON (@MASON_Cycles) March 4, 2019
In a past life, I built a bike for him and we rode through the Essex lanes to give it a shakedown.
A nicer, quieter, kinder man you could not wish to meet. Good rider too, he left me standing.
RIP sir 🙏🏻
.#KeithFlint #Prodigy
. pic.twitter.com/QGHlHy4gAg
Many who had not met Flint personally talked about the influence Flint and the Prodigy had on them when they were young.
Some talked about how the band shaped their musical tastes while others even recalled trying to copy Flint’s distinctive hairstyle.
When I was nine years old, I wanted to get my haircut like Keith Flint - so I asked for it.— MGreg Double (@Dubstep1988) March 4, 2019
The hairdresser said she'd be right back. I assumed she had gone to get the dye and special clippers.
Instead she grassed me up to my Nan and I got curtains instead. RIP #prodigy pic.twitter.com/qOBLHmj5Ci
At 17 years old I walked into my the college canteen, Firestarter was playing on MTV and the rest is pretty much history. If today reminds me of anything it's that we only get one shot at this thing called life. Take chances, make mistakes, don't be afraid to be different!— Mikey Whiplash (@mikey__whiplash) March 4, 2019
💔 Keith Flint pic.twitter.com/6F4bPZa7yQ— HEROBUST (@Herobust) March 4, 2019
Some remembered being mesmerised by the Prodigy, particularly the video to their 1996 hit Firestarter, which at the time scared children and parents alike.
Remember seeing the music video for Firestarter when it first came out— Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) March 4, 2019
Keith Flint scared the living shit out of me!
But I was completely mesmerised by him at the same time, couldn't take my eyes off him and I watched it over and over again all night
RIP x pic.twitter.com/9gfD5aSRiL
The #Firestarter video was 90s kids' version of Bowie doing Ziggy on TOTP. The moment you knew forever that your parents didn't "get it" like you did. My Mum absolutely hated this! pic.twitter.com/aX0sfHeANz— Anna Doble (@annadoble) March 4, 2019
Firestarter, Breathe and Smack My Bitch Up are such a peerless run of pop videos, and the first my specific window of generation had to scare our parents. For that - and umpteen gigs - #RIPKeithFlint— Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) March 4, 2019
RIP KEITH FLINT.— ＭＵＮＲＯＥ 👑 (@MunroeBergdorf) March 4, 2019
I remember when Firestarter came out. I was mesmerized by seeing someone who looked as majestic as Keith taking up space in the mainstream. I instantly had a huge crush, much to my Mum's dismay. Thank you Keith for being a childhood hero for all the weirdos. pic.twitter.com/PhqITOrOqS
One parent had a very unique experience with the Prodigy’s music.
So sad about Keith Flint. I gave birth to my eldest son accompanied by 'firestarter' playing away because my husband had in a mad panic, picked up the wrong tape. And instead of giving birth to Enya and ocean sounds it was The Prodigy. I don't regret it either.— Fiona Mills (@Fionamills1) March 4, 2019
Meanwhile musicians and others in the music industry remembered him as a kind and, in contrast to his stage persona, quiet man.
Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together..great man.— ed simons (@eddychemical) March 4, 2019
RIP Keith Flint. We played a LOT of festivals with them in the 90s and i always loved the moment when this quiet, chatty guy from backstage stepped out onto the stage and just transformed into this kind of monstrous ringmaster.— Mat Osman (@matosman) March 4, 2019
Im not really sure what to say. I’m shocked and so sad. You were gifted, charming and charismatic. So kind and welcoming whenever we spent time. I’ll never forget the incredible moments I got to spend with you and the boys. I’m sending you all love and respect. Keith Flint RIP.— Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) March 4, 2019
