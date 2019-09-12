Music producer DJ Khaled has announced he and his fiancee are expecting their second child together.

Another one! DJ Khaled and his fiancee expecting a second child

The star, who has worked with artists including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Drake, shared the news on Instagram.

DJ Khaled, who is known to call out “another one” on songs he produces, posted a video of his partner Nicole Tuck undergoing a ultrasound while their two-year-old son, Asahd, watched on.

The couple are having another son.

DJ Khaled said: “All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy.

“Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.

“After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

“Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy.”

The 43-year-old, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, added: “I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.”

The couple was congratulated in the comments section.

Jennifer Lopez said: “God bless you!!!”

Music producer Timbaland wrote: “Congrats my brother.”

And former Everton and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku posted six prayer emojis.

