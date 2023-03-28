| 7.5°C Dublin

Angelique Kidjo ‘so happy’ to share Polar prize with Island Records founder

The singer has been named a winner of the prize alongside Chris Blackwell and Estonian composer Arvo Park.

Angelique Kidjo has been named a winner of the Polar Music Prize (Fabrice Mabillot/PA) Expand

Angelique Kidjo has been named a winner of the Polar Music Prize (Fabrice Mabillot/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Angelique Kidjo said it was the “best scenario possible” to receive the Polar Music Prize with Island Records founder Chris Blackwell who helped launch her career and “saw something in me that even I hadn’t seen”.

The pair share the prestigious award with Estonian-born composer Arvo Park, in only the third time the prize has seen three winners, and all three laureates will collect the honour at a ceremony on May 23 in Stockholm, Sweden in front of the Swedish royal family.

