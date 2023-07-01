Andy Bell of Erasure: ‘We say our friends got picked off one by one by AIDS’

The Erasure singer talks about the duo’s longevity, living with HIV, his love of Abba and the upcoming Forever Young Festival, which celebrates the sound of the 1980s

A few days before Andy Bell talks to the Independent via Zoom, Abba’s groundbreaking avatar show in London welcomed its millionth punter. Voyage has been a spectacular success and the fans are likely to keep pouring in.

Although he is too modest to admit it, Bell and his Erasure colleague, Vince Clarke, played a significant role in the Swedish supergroup’s resurgence in the early 1990s. Three months before Abba released their all-conquering Abba Gold, Erasure brought out the four-track Abba-esque EP. It gave the duo their first UK charttoppe, having had two previous singles stall at number two.

“I didn’t realise at the time what a big deal it was going to be,” Bell says. “Those songs were in my system and I had to get them out! It came from my absolute love of their music and my love of melody, harmony and language.”

Bell says he has been an Abba aficionado for as long as he can remember and says that while the band may have fallen out of favour with the mainstream in the 1980s, they were never abandoned by the gay community. “There was a feeling in the early 1990s that they were going to explode again and we got in there just as it was beginning.”

But, looking back, he says he has mixed views on Abba-esque now. “It almost became our epitaph. People sort of forgot that we were songwriters on our own. We were going to do an album’s worth [of Abba songs] but I’m so glad now that we didn’t.”

Bell is speaking from Majorca. He is no stranger to the Balearic Islands. After all, Erasure’s dancefloor anthems were once omnipresent in the many clubs there. Now, he’s after a more sedate stay on the island — it’s a place he goes to recharge, to fire up the creative juices.

The Cambridgeshire native will be in Ireland in a fortnight to play a special show with his band at the Forever Young 1980s pop festival and is looking forward to hanging out with several of the other acts on the bill, all of whom first enjoyed their first flush of success in the decade most associated with pure pop. From the first chart success of their single Sometimes in 1986, Erasure were rarely off the airwaves.

Although the duo were dismissed by some as purveyors of throwaway pop, their work is ripe for rediscovery. There’s real quality there — not just in all those crowd-pleasing synth-heavy singles, but as the albums too.

Even at their most commercial, there’s an underlying message. One of their most defining songs, A Little Respect, alludes to the homophobia that was rampant in Britain and elsewhere in the 1980s. As an outwardly gay man for as long as he has been in the spotlight, Bell copped his fair share of abuse.

“Sometimes it happened in places where you’d least expect it,” he says. “I remember we were doing a radio show in the Netherlands, just outside of Amsterdam. It was in front of a live audience. I was singing Sometimes and the crowd were booing the whole way through. And then, when we were in Italy, I wore a basque — as you do — during a performance and the crowd whistled the whole time. I’d been inspired by what Madonna had been wearing and thought: ‘Oooh, they’ll love this!’ They didn’t.”

Erasure’s chart history demonstrates just how unerring their ability to write mass-market pop hits used to be. Between 1986 and 2007 every one of the 24 singles they released entered the UK Top 40. It’s a remarkable achievement, although, in truth, the height of their popularity was in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Fame had been intense and it started to wane after 1995’s self-titled eighth album. Erasure was an intriguing departure, the most experimental of their career up to that point. It remains one of Bell’s proudest achievements, but the record-buying public didn’t seem to know what to make of it. “The critics liked it,” he says, “but it didn’t sell.”

Bell was soon to face a challenging time. In 1998, he was diagnosed with HIV, although he didn’t make it public for another six years. “It was very frightening,” he says, when he first got the news. “It happened when I was here, in Majorca.”

“Living through the late 1980s, early 1990s, you’d watched your friends, your clique, getting picked off, one by one. You’d go to Castro in San Francisco [the most celebrated gay-friendly district in any US city] and walk the streets and have this awareness that so many people had died.”

When he got the diagnosis, he had already put his body through the wringer. “I’d done a lot of recreational drugs in the 1990s, so my health was in really bad shape by 1998. But when I started to take the meds [for HIV], my life started to turn around completely. I was so lucky that it happened when it did because those meds kept me alive. If it had been 10 years before…” His voice trails off.

Bell looks as healthy and happy today as any 59-year-old has any right to. He and his husband of 10 years, Stephen, have homes in Britain and Florida. Royalties from old songs provide a robust income stream. The drive to make music, he says, is as buoyant as ever and Erasure have been in impressive form over the past few years.

First, in 2020, came 18th studio album, The Neon. Bell and Clarke described it as “going back to the beginning”. Vintage synths were employed to give the songs that mid-1980s feel.

Then, last year, came Day-Glo (Based On A True Story), an album that offered a thorough reconstruction of The Neon. Reworking a previous album might sound underwhelming, but Day-Glo received some of the best reviews of Erasure’s near-40-year career.

“Day-Glo came out of nowhere, in a way. I think it’s the sound of two people really enjoying themselves,” Bell says. “Looking back, we’d gotten into a bit of a rut from the 1990s and onwards. Maybe we were taking ourselves too seriously, possibly because we were being perceived as a singles band and we always felt we’d made good albums too. Now, there’s none of that pressure, whether real or imagined. We just want to make the music that feels right for us.”

Bell’s pride in Erasure’s longevity is matched by his friendship with Clarke, which has been a constant for practically all of his adult life. His bandmate was a founding member of Depeche Mode and enjoyed chart success with Yazoo before Erasure came into being. When Bell met Clarke, after answering a Melody Maker advert, he was a little intimidated having been a fan of his music.

What does he put the success of their friendship down to? “I think I’m very steadfast and it takes a lot to rile me up and Vince is very cool as well. He’s very grounded. It’s very hard to get him to show his feelings. I think we make quite a good couple. He’s always been quite a soft ‘female-man’ really and maybe when he was with Alison [Moyet, his Yazoo bandmate], she was the ‘alpha-male’, female version, and with me it sort of balances out.”

He chuckles, knowing such words may be difficult to decipher.

“Ultimately,” he says, “we have a great rapport and a respect for what the other brings to Erasure. Long may it continue!”

Andy Bell headlines the Forever Young festival in Palmerstown House Estate, Naas, Co Kildare on Saturday, July 15. The Forever Young Festival is a three-day celebration of the music of the 1980s, and the line-up includes Bananarama, Squeeze, Billy Ocean, Tony Hadley and ABC.