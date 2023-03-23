| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals critically ill son has been moved to a hospice

The impresario said he is ‘gutted’ to miss the opening of his new show Bad Cinderella in New York on Thursday to be with his family.

Andrew Lloyd Webber posted about his son on Instagram (Joe Giddens/PA) Expand

Close

Andrew Lloyd Webber posted about his son on Instagram (Joe Giddens/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber posted about his son on Instagram (Joe Giddens/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber posted about his son on Instagram (Joe Giddens/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Andrew Lloyd Webber said his eldest son Nicholas has been moved to a hospice where he is “battling” his gastric cancer.

The Oscar-winning composer said his son is “over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia” which he caught as a result of his “ghastly” cancer.

Most Watched

Privacy