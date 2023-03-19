| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘devastated’ as he reveals son is critically ill with cancer

The impresario will miss the opening of his new show Bad Cinderella in New York on Thursday to be with his family.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said he is &lsquo;devastated&rsquo; that his eldest son Nick is critically ill with gastric cancer (Suzan Moore/PA) Expand

Close

Andrew Lloyd Webber said he is &lsquo;devastated&rsquo; that his eldest son Nick is critically ill with gastric cancer (Suzan Moore/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber said he is ‘devastated’ that his eldest son Nick is critically ill with gastric cancer (Suzan Moore/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber said he is ‘devastated’ that his eldest son Nick is critically ill with gastric cancer (Suzan Moore/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he is “devastated” as he announced his eldest son Nicholas is “critically ill” with gastric cancer.

The Oscar-winning composer, who wrote the music for hit shows like Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar, will miss the opening of Bad Cinderella in New York at the Imperial Theatre due to his son being hospitalised.

Most Watched

Privacy