Andrew Lloyd Webber and Dermot O’Leary contribute words to vinyl art book

Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and Dermot O’Leary have contributed words to a book of artwork by SuperSize artist Morgan Howell.

Morgan Howell At 45RPM, published in September by Black Dog Press, features 95 giant 3D interpretations of 7” vinyl singles by acts such as The Clash, The Beatles and The Who.

Each work takes into account the creases and tears in the original record and is accompanied by the words of its owner or a famous fan.

Lord Lloyd Webber, who owns work by SuperSize, said: “Owning the original Satisfaction 7” by Morgan feels like owning a small but significant slice of pop history.”

Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder writes about David Bowie’s Life On Mars? in the book, admitting: “This is the first record I ever owned that I hadn’t stolen – that’s how much it meant to me.”

Singer Alfie Boe, Spandau Ballet star Gary Kemp and The Specials’ Horace Panter also feature.

Broadcasters Adrian Chiles, Nihal Arthanayake and Jane Moore, authors Tony Parsons, Peter Robinson and John Nichol, and radio presenters Mark Radcliffe, Gloria de Piero and Stuart Maconie also contribute words.

Artists featured in the paintings include Prince, The Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye, Bob Dylan, Dame Shirley Bassey and Pink Floyd.

Morgan said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce a vast array of fascinating contributors from many different worlds.

“We have lords of the realm, best-selling authors, actors, top musicians and songwriters, some of our best-known television stars, producers and DJs, as well as those who – like them – also collect my art.

“It is an incredibly diverse line-up all united by a passion for music and art.

“Thanks to each and every one of them for taking time to write for this beautiful book.”

Howell accounts for each imperfection when producing an artwork, blowing the original to 70cm by 70cm with the spindle at the centre as if the record was ready to play.

Neil Diamond, Jude Law, Edgar Wright and Ian Brown have all commissioned works from Howell, and his painting of Bowie’s The Jean Genie is displayed at the Sony Music Building in London.

