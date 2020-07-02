Analogue commercial radio licences given 10-year renewal

John Whittingdale said the move will allow audiences to ‘enjoy a wide range of high-quality stations’ (PA)

Radio stations such as Classic FM and TalkSport will be allowed to continue broadcasting via analogue for another 10 years, under new Government plans.

Several FM and AM commercial radio licences were due to expire from early 2022.

Provided the stations also broadcast on digital radio, the Government has decided to allow watchdog Ofcom to renew these analogue licences for a further 10-year period.

Today’s step ensures there is no disruption for loyal listeners of treasured FM and AM radio services John Whittingdale

The decision comes in response to a public consultation on extending analogue commercial radio broadcasting licences which ran from December 2019 to February 2020.

Minister for media and data John Whittingdale said: “As we move into an increasingly digital world, we’re making sure the licensing landscape for radio is fair and up to date and allows audiences to enjoy a wide range of high-quality stations.

“Today’s step ensures there is no disruption for loyal listeners of treasured FM and AM radio services such as Classic FM, Absolute Radio and TalkSport over the next decade.

“We will soon be turning our attention to providing similar long-term certainty to support the future growth of digital radio.”

The Government’s consultation came in light of a shift to digital listening across the UK.

PA Media