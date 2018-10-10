An online feud between American pop stars Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks has spawned a rather sweary meme.

An F-bomb filled tweet by Lana Del Rey has become a meme

The pair clashed after Del Rey publicly criticised Kanye West for his vocal support of US President Donald Trump – a confrontation that riled Banks.

“Don’t use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware … Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “I’m tired of white women in Hollywood and their fake a** innocent agendas.”

Del Rey responded on Twitter, asking Banks to come to her address and “say it to my face” then later posted the following blunt tweet – be warned it contains very strong language.

I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

The fiery feud has raged on and become increasingly personal, but it is Del Rey’s potent mixture of F-bombs and a double negative that has been shared most and now even become a meme.

Here is how nine others interpreted the comment:

1. A bargaining chip at the bar

This is what I say to bartenders before I order my first drink to insure good service. https://t.co/MKKzou9uBx — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) October 10, 2018

2. A food shield

when you ordered a salad but you reach for my fries https://t.co/q8PFsLHN3n — maura quint (@behindyourback) October 10, 2018

3. A romantic tool

me trying to sext https://t.co/kq9LzYIQu1 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 9, 2018

4. Consumer protection

When someone with more than 10 items stands in the express checkout lane https://t.co/qrb3D0LR5F — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 10, 2018

5. An expression of rage

Popeye's: There's a 15 minute wait for spicy.



Me: https://t.co/cG3wXCMDop — Thanos, Snaptivist Extraordinaire (@TheWurdsmith) October 9, 2018

6. A mantra for 5 Seconds Of Summer fans

Michael: *says they will play san francisco when they're in the bay*



5SOS in the bay area: *doesn't play san francisco*



Me: it's okay, at least you got to see them live, it's fine.



My Brain: https://t.co/C2DHgH5Mca — MOM GOD. (@alyssuhhxx) October 9, 2018

7. Translating South Korean pop music

The lyrics to "BBIBBI" translated from IU-speak. https://t.co/zX1kkmmbDZ — Asian Junkie (@asianjunkiecom) October 10, 2018

8. Explaining eating habits

me seeing an open bag of Stacy’s Pita Chips even though I just ate a full meal https://t.co/h1d74yN0Du — aunt boo (@auntanxiety) October 9, 2018

9. An ode to a year

So long as celebrities keep making statements, the internet will keep parodying them.

Press Association