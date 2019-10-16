Amy Winehouse’s parents to watch impersonator pay tribute to their daughter

Amy Winehouse’s parents will watch an impersonator perform a tribute for their daughter at a special show held in her memory.

Singer Laura Jane Butler, who has performed as the pop and jazz star for several years and is the only tribute act to be endorsed by the Winehouse family, said she is honoured to take to the stage at the show in front of Mitch and Janis Winehouse.

Butler said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be performing for everyone and particularly for Mitch and Janis.

Laura Jane Butler (Amy Winehouse Foundation)

“I know it will be the first time Mitch has seen me live so it’s going to be emotional.”

Butler, who has raised money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation over the years, said that the show will be “particularly poignant” as the event falls on the anniversary of Mitch’s mother Cynthia’s birthday.

The show, called A Tribute To Amy – The Amy Winehouse Celebration, will see Butler perform some of Winehouse’s hits including Back To Black, Tears Dry On Their Own, Rehab and Valerie.

Of Butler, Mitch said: “The family have endorsed her, she’s the number one tribute to Amy in the world.

“The show is going all over the country and hopefully, she’ll be taking it to America and everywhere.”

Mitch, who will also take to the stage at the event to address the audience, praised the impersonator for raising “lots of money” for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young and disadvantaged people.

Janis added: “I’m so happy to support and endorse Laura in her show, she’s the best tribute to my Amy you will see.”

The one-off show will be held at the Queen’s Theatre in east London’s Hornchurch on Monday.

