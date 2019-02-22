Amy Winehouse hologram tour on hold due to ‘challenges and sensitivities’

A tour featuring a hologram of Amy Winehouse has been postponed due to “unique challenges and sensitivities”, the show’s producers have said.

A tour featuring a hologram of Amy Winehouse has been postponed due to “unique challenges and sensitivities”, the show’s producers have said.

The worldwide tour by Base Hologram was announced in October and follows in the footsteps of their hologram concerts for musician Roy Orbison and opera star Maria Callas.

The Winehouse show will use digitally remastered arrangements of the late singer’s classics and see the hologram likeness of her backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.

The tour was originally expected to kick off later this year, but a statement posted on the concert company’s Twitter said: “Base Hologram is committed to remembering Amy Winehouse and her legacy in the most celebratory and respectful way possible.

“In developing the type of highly ambitious, state of the art hologram/augmented reality theatrical event that would truly capture her genius and incredible artistic and social contributions, we have encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities.

“Therefore, we are putting the tour on hold until we determine the best path to a creatively spectacular production that would properly honour Amy’s legacy at its highest calibre.”

The concept of the tour, the latest in a line of hologram-style tours that have been increasingly popular in recent years, divided fans, but received the blessing of Winehouse’s family.

Her father Mitch Winehouse previously said that they “felt ready” as a family to “bring Amy’s incredible talent back to the spotlight, give her fans a chance to experience her music again and for new generations to continue to discover her”.

He said that all proceeds from the tour would go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation to help prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people.

Winehouse, best known for hits including Rehab, Back To Black and You Know I’m No Good, died in 2011 at the age of 27 following a battle with drugs and alcohol.

Press Association