Amfo, Winkleman and O’Leary to present BBC coverage of Together At Home gig

Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary will present BBC One’s coverage of a virtual concert to celebrate frontline workers fighting the coronavirus crisis, it has been announced

The concert, One World: Together At Home, is being staged in conjunction with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and was announced by Lady Gaga, who will bring together stars including Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and John Legend.

The concert will be broadcast around the world on April 18 and then it will be adapted and shown on BBC One on April 19.

Ellie Goulding will perform for the BBC One programme (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Ellie Goulding will perform for the BBC One programme (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The event will support the Covid-19 Response Fund, set up by the UN Foundation.

Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Buble, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Tom Jones will also give performances for the BBC One programme, which will also feature interviews with, and surprises for, frontline workers.

Lorna Clarke, controller of BBC Pop, said: “I’m delighted that three of the UK’s best-loved presenters, Clara, Claudia and Dermot, will be fronting BBC One’s coverage of One World: Together At Home – bringing viewers some exclusive performances from some of the world’s most popular artists.

“Our two-hour programme promises to be a very special way to support and thank frontline healthcare workers at this challenging time.”

Winkleman added: “What a privilege to be joining Clara and Dermot to present such a powerful and uplifting programme in these challenging times.

“I can’t wait to be a part of this unique dedication to those on the frontline of the global fight against Covid-19.”

BBC One will air its adapted coverage from 7.15pm-9.15pm.

