American Idol winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with coronavirus

Laine Hardy, the 2019 winner of American Idol, says he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 but his symptoms are mild and he is recovering under home quarantine.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” the 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, wrote on his Facebook page and on Instagram. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild.” He ended his message: “Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Hardy had performed on Friday, singing the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s third term, according to reports.

Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers. And his next livestream is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Acoustic versions of his new songs Ground I Grew Up On and Let There Be Country will debut on Friday.

