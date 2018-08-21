Amber Rose turns heads with daring costume at MTV VMAs

Amber Rose stood out on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards in a daring red costume.

The model wore all red for the annual awards show, including fishnet tights, red latex boots and a face mask with animal ears.

The look was completed with a red whip.

Amber Rose arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

When asked what inspired her look, Rose, 34, who has dated the rappers Kanye West and 21 Savage, said she was inspired by Madonna.

She told the Hollywood Reporter: “I was obviously inspired by Madonna and her cone bra. I love her so much!”

Rose is a feminist activist and organises marches to campaign against body shaming.

The outfit was to raise awareness for her next march on October 6.

