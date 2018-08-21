Amber Rose turns heads with daring costume at MTV VMAs
The model is a prominent feminist campaigner.
Amber Rose stood out on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards in a daring red costume.
The model wore all red for the annual awards show, including fishnet tights, red latex boots and a face mask with animal ears.
The look was completed with a red whip.
When asked what inspired her look, Rose, 34, who has dated the rappers Kanye West and 21 Savage, said she was inspired by Madonna.
She told the Hollywood Reporter: “I was obviously inspired by Madonna and her cone bra. I love her so much!”
Rose is a feminist activist and organises marches to campaign against body shaming.
The outfit was to raise awareness for her next march on October 6.
Press Association