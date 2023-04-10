| 5.3°C Dublin

Amanda Holden part of choir coaching line-up ahead of Coronation Concert

Choirmaster Gareth Malone and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will also be mentoring the singers.

Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Amanda Holden and Motsi Mabuse form part of a celebrity coaching line-up that will mentor a new choir ahead of their performance in front of the King and Queen Consort at the Coronation Concert next month.

A BBC programme will explore how the 300 singers were brought together from diverse backgrounds to perform at the event at Windsor Castle in May.

