All the winners from the NME Awards 2022

The NME Awards have returned to London for another year.

The ceremony, hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, saw artists from many different genres honoured.

– Here is the list of the main winners:

We're not handing out any more awards tonight, but it's the perfect time to see images from @RinaSawayama's performance at the #BandLabNMEAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/FKSGPH9ZQU — NME (@NME) March 2, 2022

Godlike genius – FKA Twigs

Icon award – Neneh Cherry

Innovation award – Halsey

Songwriter award – Jack Antonoff

NME radar award – Griff

Music moment of the year – Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers

Hero of the year (voted for by the public) – Tomorrow X Together

Villain of the year award (voted for by the public) – Jacob Rees-Mogg

Best album in the world – Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Best album by a UK artist – Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Best song in the world – Lorde – Solar Power

Best song by a UK artist – Chvrches and Robert Smith – How Not To Drown

Best live act – Rina Sawayama

Best festival in the world – Life Is Beautiful

Best festival in the UK – Reading & Leeds

Best small festival – Wide Awake

Best festival headliner – Wolf Alice

Best band in the world – Fontaines DC

Best band from the UK – Bring Me The Horizon

Best solo act in the world – Burna Boy

Best solo act from the UK – Little Simz

Best new act in the world – Olivia Rodrigo

Best new act from the UK – Berwyn

Best collaboration – Griff x Sigrid – Head On Fire