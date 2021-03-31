| 14.6°C Dublin

All the nominations for the Brit Awards 2021

The ceremony will take place on May 11 after being postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.

Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa and J Hus (PA)

Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa and J Hus (PA)

Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa and J Hus (PA)

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, J Hus and Headie One are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.

The shortlists for each category were revealed on the event’s social media channels, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and this year’s rising star winner, Griff.

Nick Grimshaw (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nick Grimshaw (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nick Grimshaw (Matt Crossick/PA)

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

– Female solo artist

Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne la Havas

– Male solo artist

AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud

Biffy Clyro (Ian West/PA)

Biffy Clyro (Ian West/PA)

Biffy Clyro (Ian West/PA)

– British group

Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey

– Breakthrough artist

Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey

– British single

Don’t Need Love – 220 Kid and Gracey
Rain – Aitch and AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith
Physical – Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
Ain’t It Different – Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy.
Head & Heart – Joel Corry featuring MNEK
Lighter – Nathan Dawe featuring KSI
Secrets – Regard and Raye
Rover – S1mba featuring DTG
Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One.

Arlo Parks (Matt Crossick/PA)

Arlo Parks (Matt Crossick/PA)

Arlo Parks (Matt Crossick/PA)

– Album

Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
Not Your Muse – Celeste
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Big Conspiracy – J Hus
What’s Your Pleasure? – Jessie Ware

– International female solo artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

– International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd

– International group

BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels

– Brits Rising Star (Winner previously announced)

Griff

– This year, the Brit Awards will take place on May 11 after being postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.

PA Media

