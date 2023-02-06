| 3°C Dublin

Close

All-star tribute for 50th anniversary of hip hop wows crowd at Grammys

Jay-Z, Lizzo and Adele all appeared to enjoy the segment.

Sandra Denton, left, and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Peppa performs My Mic Sounds Nice at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Expand

Close

Sandra Denton, left, and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Peppa performs My Mic Sounds Nice at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sandra Denton, left, and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Peppa performs My Mic Sounds Nice at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sandra Denton, left, and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Peppa performs My Mic Sounds Nice at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Grandmaster Flash and numerous other figures from the 50-year history of hip hop helped light up the stage at the Grammy Awards.

The special segment formed the biggest live performance of the night and began with LL Cool J presenting the global impact award to super-producer Dr Dre, announcing that in future years the prize would now be named after him.

Most Watched

Privacy