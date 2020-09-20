All dressed up... with nowhere to go - singer CMAT on lockdown and live streams

If there's one thing that Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson isn't lacking, it's vision. Launching a pop solo career during lockdown, CMAT gives us lessons in style, making the most out of lockdown and handling people who think she's doing "too much".

Rocking up to my house in a pair of white leather knee-high boots that she bought from a costume shop, a pencil skirt, giant dangly earrings, freshly done tortoiseshell nails and fluffed-out Farrah Fawcett hair, she makes an entrance everywhere she goes. "I struggle to run to the shop and not think that I'm having a fashion moment," she says without a hint of a lie. "I can't leave the house without earrings. I think I'd rather die. I think I'd rather die than leave the house without a pair of gold earrings in."

Initially starting out as the vocalist in the indie duo Bad Sea and popular on Twitter thanks to her extremely gas tweets, the 24-year-old from Dublin via Dunboyne took a risk by releasing her debut single - Another Day (kfc), a slow-burning anthem about getting dumped and crying in a fried-chicken restaurant - in April. Even though the entertainment industry was - and still is - in a state of strange turmoil, with Covid-19 measures bringing most live elements to a halt, she has something new to work to her advantage: a fully attentive online audience.

"There is a trade-off to be made in the sense that if lockdown hadn't happened, instead of doing all that promotional material, I would have been playing gigs," she says. "So instead of doing gigs to an audience of 20 people in the Workman's Club on a Tuesday evening," she laughs, highlighting the graft that most acts put in during the early days of a career, "I was doing a Nialler9 live-stream where... 65 people might have been watching at the time, but then it exists forever."

Having gone from working full-time, five days a week, to suddenly being unemployed because of the pandemic, she now has extra time to shape up who she is as a popstar. So when we see her on a live-stream gig, we get more than a performance, we get the CMAT show that's full of style, gags and tunes. Her performance of her self-deprecating second single, Rodney, for Hot Press magazine, where she goes full glamorous housewife, wearing silk robes and tinted sunglasses, is a sublime example of how she makes the most out of any sticky situation.

"So I did it from my bed and I made it a sleepover theme - I had just moved into my new house and I had no furniture, and I had no space, and all I had was a bed. So I was like, 'I'll just make it a thing so people don't think I'm really poor'," she says. "I went to the pyjama section of Penneys and was there all day on Instagram stories, asking, 'Which pyjamas should I wear for the live stream on Hot Press?' and then I had lots of really intense opinions about what pyjamas I should wear."

However, with her expanding audience, she is now privy to new points of view. "I had a couple of comments - not that many, but a noticeable amount - from Hot Press dads being like, 'This is so cringey. Ugh. Ew. Who does she think she's winning over by trying to be sexy? She's not attractive at all. Ugh'.

"My opinion on that kind of a reaction is that it's something that definitely happens more often than not to women, because I can't think of a single male musician in Ireland that's on my level who gets as much negative criticism as I do online," she says matter-of-factly. "It just doesn't happen for men because I think the people who, more often than not, make comments like that are men, and I think they relate a bit more to male musicians that are younger and just starting out."

As an independent female artist, she knows that she has to put more effort into her songwriting and appearance because women face extra challenges to be seen and heard in the music industry. This extra work, in turn, causes critics to accuse her of doing too much.

"Of course I was going to get instant negative feedback from certain aspects of the internet and certain aspects of Irish radio because I was [putting in more effort]. But I also recognise that it's because I am doing a lot more and it's a bit more busy. I'm trying harder!" she says. "And I'm very honest about the fact that I try hard. I don't go for this f**king effortless, cool songwriter, going to a cabin in the woods and just feeling his f**king feelings and pouring his heart out in a couple of minutes. No! That's not how songs work."

Using comedy as a way to communicate from an emotional perspective in her songs, and a fan of big hair and big lashes, there's an element that some people don't know what to do with driven women who have big personalities. Has she ever been told to tone things down, specifically on Twitter?

"Pretty much anyone who has ever worked with me on an executive level has always been like, 'Maybe we tone it down? Maybe we make fewer jokes, maybe we use less localised humour? Maybe we make fewer jokes about Jean Byrne, the weather woman on RTÉ, because people from fancy-pants London will be logging on and going, "What the f**k is she talking about? I don't understand this woman?"' And my response to that is: if people like the music, then that's all they have to like. If they like the online persona, they will just come along with whatever shite I talk about."

Vintage style

In her music videos for Another Day (kfc) and her self-directed lockdown video for Rodney, which features her grandmother, whom she lived with at the time, it is immediately clear that CMAT has an enviable eye for vintage style.

"When I was a teenager, my Nanny's friends used to hear about me and just give me their debs dresses that they wore in the 1960s, or the dresses that they wore to 'the dance' back in the day in Wexford. They would all have one dress and then I got it," she says.

Citing Juanitos on Drury Street as her favourite place to eat, she sits there so she can people-watch. "You see every type of outfit that you will ever see in the whole of Dublin. You get the most fashionable people and you get the people, who in my eyes, are extremely fashionable but may not know that they're fashionable," she says.

"I just love clothes and seeing the ways that women dress themselves. I love the thought process behind how women dress themselves."

She loves a basic gal with full HD brows, a skinny jean and a waterfall waistcoat, she adores an elderly lady in a print, and she is admittedly obsessed with the Irish designer Orla Kiely: "I love Orla Kiely because she's such a connecting factor among Irish women. There are big, fashionista, Sonya Lennon-heads roaming around Dublin that will have their little leather Orla Kiely backpack and it's really cute and really expensive, and then there are all of my cousins in Waterford who get an Orla Kiely plastic tote thing for Christmas and they'll all have their limited-edition Orla Kiely glasses from Specsavers. She's an icon."

CMAT adds that while she has no plans to release an album, she's a singles girl for the meantime, she would only do one if Kiely agreed to do the album artwork: "Orla Kiely, speaking it into existence, do a collab with me."

For someone who is so unique, upfront and sure of herself, she has worries that don't make it to the surface. "I always have an inferiority complex where I'm like, 'Oh! People don't like my music, they just like me because I'm really funny','' she says, mimicking her inner dialogue. However, her doubts are fading away thanks to her debut headline shows in Whelan's and Kino in Cork selling out in a matter of days.

"I've never experienced that before and that's when I knew that I had finally gone outside of the online circle. Online is obviously a great platform," she says, "but I am looking to win the hearts and ears of people who don't just follow me on Twitter."

And you know what? She's right on track.

CMAT's new single 'I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby!' is out this Wednesday, September 23, see cmatbaby.com CMAT plays Whelan's, Dublin, on October 28 and 29 and an early and late show in Kino, Cork, on October 30

Special thanks to Vinny at The Workman's Club

