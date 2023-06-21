‘Alex Turner might get over laryngitis, but we won’t get over the cost,’ says pub owner after Arctic Monkeys show pulled

Fans of Arctic Monkeys who were left disappointed following the last minute cancellation of their gig in Marlay at an “epic Arctic Monkey Party” in Eden House yesterday.

A pub owner has said that “Alex Turner might get over laryngitis, but businesses won’t get over the loss of costs” following Arctic Monkeys concert cancellation.

Last night Eden House, a family run pub in Rathfarnham, near Marlay Park, held an Arctic Monkeys party in an attempt to make some money following the event being called off.

The pub hired portable toilets, staff and fencing as well as ordering extra food and drink ahead of the concert.

Co-owner Suzanne Zelman told Independent.ie: “He might get over laryngitis, but businesses won’t get over the loss of costs. Drinks can be resold, but a lot of the food had to be scrapped.

“It’s not the end of the world but we’re a small local business. We threw €20,000 to set up for this event and we lost that, there’s no coming back from that. We would’ve made about €50,000 if the concert went ahead, but we only made €11,000.

“There’s a massive set up. We hired portaloos, fencing, we built bars out the front, we ran extra drink lines. Foodwise, we had two outdoor barbecues and firewood pizzas. We would’ve had all our deliveries the day before the concert.

“They cancelled on Monday at 4pm and our food deliveries came in that morning. We would’ve been prepping salads, burgers, pizzas – we would’ve pre-made all that food. We had all the chefs in, people in to help build the bars, everything.

“We’d to work out rosters, we went to the bank to get change, it was a massive operation.

“The food is a big waste; we can’t freeze it all because it’s premade. We had planned to have a barbecue going from 3pm and we had a huge amount of carvery food ready too.

“We’ve a cellar stacked high with kegs. We will probably sell that, but we wouldn’t have ordered that much if we had known sooner.”

Chefs in Eden House prior to the Arctic Monkeys concert that was meant to happen yesterday, June 20th, 2023.

But the show must go on, Suzanne and her husband Michael are hoping they can still make some money despite a lot of the time and energy that went into preparing ahead of the Arctic Monkeys gig.

“It would’ve been the highlight of our summer takings. There are other concerts but they’re not until the weekend. We’re stuck with all of these portaloos we’re having to pay for a week now when it could’ve only been a few days, we could’ve got it cheaper.

“We’ve Dermot Kennedy Friday and Saturday, we’re all set up for it now. Then there’s The Weeknd, Def Leppard and Longitude but it isn’t great for us because it’s all kids.

“We had a few fans in the pub last night. We had an Arctic Monkeys party, there was a good atmosphere.

"They were good people. We had music, it was great, there was singing and dancing. There were people who came from Denmark, London, Belfast, and all. People had already made their way up for the concert. It’ll be a kick in the teeth for Irish fans if they play Glastonbury.

“We gave out pizza to staff and to customers too just to get rid of them. A lot was wasted.”