Alex Rodriguez gives fans a peek at his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez has given fans a peek at his romance with Jennifer Lopez in a video montage.

The former baseball player, who got engaged to the singer and actress this year, shared the post on social media as he prepared to see in 2020.

The video shows the pair laughing, kissing and cooking together, and shows Rodriguez down on one knee popping the question.

What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed.



Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love... pic.twitter.com/hkGfMpbpNM December 31, 2019

The couple got engaged in March after two years of dating.

Rodriguez surprised Lopez with a 16-carat diamond ring while they were on holiday in the Bahamas.

