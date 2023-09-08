Albums of the week: Romy lays bare the tension of love while Róisín Murphy offers a collision of pop and house

The xx star’s debut solo album has echoes of 1990’s Everything But The Girl

In the six years since The xx last released an album — 2017’s I See You — each of the trio has been busy with their own endeavours. Multi-instrumentalist and producer Jamie Smith aka Jamie xx was out of the blocks first with the day-glo In Colour, vocalist Oliver Sim startled many with the searing honesty of Hideous Bastard, and now, finally, lead singer Romy Madley Croft has delivered an exquisite debut album, with unabashed love songs and dance-floor delights to the fore.

Romy — as she’s mononymously known for this release — has teased listeners with the odd single over the last few years, but Mid Air easily lives up to expectations. She’s clearly in love — she married long-term artist partner Hannah Marshall recently — and the songs capture the joys of their close union.

They’re no ordinary love songs. On Loveher, the singer urges her partner not to confuse a lack of outward declarations of affection with shame, while lead single, The Sea, finds Romy in conflicted mood as she sings “Don’t play that game with my heart and don’t say it’s love if it’s not.”

Romy has worked in the past with Mark Ronson and his description of some of his own female-sung songs as “sad bangers” seems apt here. There’s plenty of euphoria in the music — with assists from Jamie xx and super-producers Stuart Price and Fred Again — and four-to-the-floor beats are in the ascendant, but the lyrics and Romy’s low-key delivery suggest not everything is perfect. There’s a tension between pleasure and pain that’s undeniable on several songs. She’s “dancing on my own again” on the soaring Enjoy Your Life while acknowledging “anxiety, my old friend” and posing a searching question: “Somebody tell me why I’m scared for you to see me cry?”

The track features a sample of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s song La Vita and seems to be especially important to Romy. As she notes in the song, it was her late mother who urged her to “enjoy your life” — it’s the collection’s emotional centrepiece.

Much of the album will remind many of early ‘90s house and trance music and there’s much of the same mood and atmosphere that Everything But the Girl delivered so well almost 30 years ago. Romy’s unshowy but lovely vocals have long been compared to that band’s Tracey Thorn, and those comparisons are more obvious than ever on Mid Air.

Questions around cancel culture surround the release of Róisín Murphy’s latest album, Hit Parade. The Wicklow native’s social media post expressing concern about the use of puberty blockers caused much controversy and it was reported that her record label would not promote her music. Irrespective of how anyone feels about Murphy’s intervention in the most divisive debate of the decade, this sixth solo album offers a marvellous collision of pop and house. Teaming up once again with the German techno producer, DJ Koze, the ex-Moloko singer has fashioned a wonderfully eclectic suite of songs. Block-rocking beats and chilled down-tempo numbers sit together comfortably.

CooCool is a delicious disco soul confection, Hurtz So Bad tackles a relationship gone sour and Fader is a gorgeous synthesis of Murphy’s vocals.

The album’s title may be playful — her songs are too outré to enjoy real chart success — but Hit Parade is another essential Róisín Murphy offering. Long may she prosper.