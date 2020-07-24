Alanis Morissette: I’m happier now I’m out of the spotlight

Alanis Morissette has said her life improved after she got out of the spotlight.

The 46-year-old is back with her ninth album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

But she told The Guardian that she struggled with fame after the global success of her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

“I used to sit on park benches and watch people. But when I became the watched it was debilitating,” she said.

“I was sold that fame would be a panacea to solve all problems, that I’d be singing Kumbaya with my celebrity friends.”

The Ironic singer told the newspaper: “I thought I was gonna phone Bjork and Tori (Amos) and all of us were gonna love each other. I reached out to a lot of people.

“Often I was met with: ‘Why are you calling me?'”

But as a new host of stars hit the limelight, Morissette felt more comfortable.

“The white-hot heat of fame waned, which is what made everything OK, actually!” she said. “Fame is not a circumstance I want to sustain.”

