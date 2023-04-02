| 5.6°C Dublin

AJ Odudu to host National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome celebrations

The 90-minute show on Sunday May 7 promises to be ‘high energy’ with musical performances, dancers and aerial performers.

AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)

AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

AJ Odudu will kick off celebrations for the Eurovision Song Contest hosting the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome with special guests from the world of music, sport and entertainment, organisers have announced.

The TV star, 35, will present the 90-minute outdoor show on the evening of Sunday May 7, with thousands of tickets to be made available to the public free on Wednesday April 5 at 10am.

