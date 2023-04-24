| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

AJ Odudu: Eurovision is special because we put our troubles aside and show unity

The TV presenter will kick off celebrations in Liverpool ahead of the week-long contest.

AJ Odudu (National Lottery/PA) Expand

Close

AJ Odudu (National Lottery/PA)

AJ Odudu (National Lottery/PA)

AJ Odudu (National Lottery/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo and Alex Green, PA

AJ Odudu has said the Eurovision Song Contest “brings everyone together” and reminds us of the “togetherness, sense of community, unity and love” around the world despite all the troubles.

The 35-year-old TV presenter will kick off celebrations in Liverpool alongside comedian Joel Dommett to host the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome with special guests from music, sport and entertainment.

Most Watched

Privacy