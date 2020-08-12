AIM Independent Music Awards: Full list of winners

| 18.3°C Dublin
The AIM Independent Music Awards virtual ceremony was held on Wednesday evening.
Here is a full list of the award winners:
UK independent breakthrough – Moses Boyd
Best creative packaging – Digga D, Double Tap Diaries
Special recognition award – Vince Clarke
Indie champion – Helen Smith
Best small label – Speedy Wunderground
Best independent remix – Lafawndah, Tourst X Nidia Reword
One to watch – Arlo Parks
Best independent video – The Howl & The Hum, The Only Boy Racer Left On The Island
Innovator award – AJ Tracey
Best difficult second album – FKA Twigs, Magdalene
International breakthrough – Yaeji
Pioneer award – Little Simz
Ppl award for most played new independent artist – Freya Ridings
Best independent album – Sarathy Korwar, More Arriving
Best live act – Five Finger Death Punch
Best independent track – Flying Lotus featuring Anderson .Paak, More
Best independent label – Jazz Re:freshed
Outstanding contribution to music – Tony Allen.
PA Media