Aerosmith postpone Las Vegas residency shows after Steven Tyler enters rehab

Aerosmith have postponed several of their 2022 show dates after frontman Steven Tyler has been admitted to rehab.

The world-famous rock band said Tyler entered a treatment programme voluntarily after a recent relapse and apologised to fans for the cancellations.

Shows in Las Vegas, where the band was due to begin a residency in June, have been postponed and are scheduled to begin again in September.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band said in a statement shared on social media.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.”

The statement continued: “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Tyler has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, revealing in 2019 that his bandmates had staged an intervention with him in 1988.