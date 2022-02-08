Adele will blow the roof off the Brit Awards, says DJ Joel Corry

Joel Corry has said he expects Adele to “blow the roof off” the O2 Arena when she performs live during the Brit Awards.

The chart-topping DJ and dance music producer was among the stars from the world of music arriving at the annual event.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are welcoming award nominees during the red carpet show, while comedian Mo Gilligan will host this year’s ceremony, replacing Jack Whitehall who has helmed the event in recent years.

Corry told the PA news agency: “I always get star-struck. There are going to be some incredible artists here tonight, and performers as well. Adele is performing. I have never seen Adele live. She is going to blow the roof off.

“I can’t wait to see that. Ed Sheeran is performing. I am a big Ed Sheeran fan so I can’t wait to see that. The best thing about the Brits is when you are down there mixing with people and saying hi to people. I am going to be mingling around.”

Singer-songwriter Sam Fender said it felt “fantastic” to be nominated for three gongs.

He added: “I love any excuse to come out dressed up like this and have a party. And we got a party bus full of sausages and booze.”

Asked what he would do if he won an award, he replied: “Drive the bus into the Thames… I think we are going to go out and party.”

Asked how his younger self would react to his nominations, Fender replied: “I think he would be sick and I think he would expect us to be a lot more badass than we are.”

Rapper Aitch said he would refuse to leave the event until fellow Manchester native Liam Gallagher, who is performing, agreed to work with him.

He told PA: “Liam Gallagher, he needs to be on my album. I will not leave this building until he says yes. Other than that, it is what it is. Liam is on my hit list.”

Tom Grennan described being nominated in the categories for rock and alternative artist and song of the year as “crazy” and “a massive honour”.

Describing how he would respond to a win, he said: “I would go absolutely mental. I would go to Vegas or something like that. I would bring friends and family. To be honest, I would go back to Bedford where I am from and put a little note into the council to try and get a Tom Grennan statue.”

Holly Humberstone, who was named winner of the rising star Brit Award ahead of the ceremony, described being at the event for the first time as “very surreal”.

She told PA: “I have never attended the Brits. I have just watched it on TV from afar. It’s crazy. I can’t believe I am really here, very surreal.”

The singer-songwriter, from Grantham, said her family were also attending and described their reaction to her success.

She said: “I think they are completely freaked out. The don’t know what to make of it – like myself.

“They are coming tonight, my parents and my sister, so it is going to be lovely having them here and knowing that they are here to see me.”

Speaking about performing live during the show, she added: “I am terrified. This is by far the biggest show I have played so I am very nervous. I am trying to control my nerves, trying to compartmentalise a little bit.

“I am looking forward to seeing other artists. I get to share the stage with so many incredible artists. It’s going to be great.”

Viral TikTok star Nathan Evans, who is nominated for song of the year for the sea shanty Wellerman with 220 Kid and Billen Ted, described being tapped by the voting academy as “absolutely ridiculous”.

The former postman, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, delivered a rendition of the number one track during the 2021 event.

He told PA: “To be nominated is just incredible. Last year I was here and I was performing. This year I am privileged to be here as a guest. To be here nominated is a dream come true.”

Last week, pop superstar Adele, who leads the pack with four gong nominations, confirmed she will perform during the awards ceremony.

It comes after she postponed her Las Vegas Caesars Palace residency at short notice, with Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepping in to replace her.

The show features an all-British line-up of live performances from Dave, Sheeran, Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

The Brits academy faced pressure to do away with its male and female-specific awards this year and has scrapped gendered categories, introducing gender-neutral gongs in their place.

Nominations for the Brit Awards this year feature the most women in more than a decade, with 18 female artists or all-women groups receiving nods.

The most nominated stars are Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave, who are each up for four gongs.

The Brit Awards 2022 will air live on ITV from the O2 Arena in London from 8pm.