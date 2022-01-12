Adele unveils ‘nostalgic’ music video for Oh My God

Adele has revealed she reunited with the director behind her Rolling In The Deep music video for the “nostalgic” film for Oh My God.

The four-minute clip from Sam Brown sees the singer, 33, sat in a sparsely decorated room surrounded by wooden chairs, with apples scattered across its concrete floor.

Backed by dancers, Adele wears a series of outfits by Harris Reed and Louis Vuitton before donning a custom corset dress in scarlet red satin designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood.

In one shot, she is joined by a python wrapped around a chair.

The atmospheric video ends with Adele taking a bite from an apple and walking off camera.

Following its release, Adele paid tribute to the team behind the film in a post on Instagram.

She wrote: “I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least.

“We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious – thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.

“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my ‘I’m a hot mess’ song in!”

The track featured on her fourth studio album, 30, which was released in November.

It reached the top five in the UK and the United States, and the top 10 in Canada, Australia and South Africa.

Adele, who now lives in Los Angeles, has performed her new music in televised shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

She heads to Las Vegas later this month to begin a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel.