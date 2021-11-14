Adele to sit down with Oprah to launch new album

Adele will sit down with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey to launch her eagerly awaited latest album, 30.

The two-hour special, to be broadcast on Sunday night in the US, will feature an exclusive interview as well as a performance of tracks from the singer’s latest album.

It will be the Brit award and Grammy winner’s first televised conversation about the new album and the stories behind it.

The album arrives officially on November 19 and is one of the most significant music releases in recent years.

The 33-year-old will reportedly join Winfrey in the same rose garden where she conducted the headline-grabbing interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in March this year.

Adele’s performance was filmed at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles ahead of the broadcast, according to reports.

She previously shared the 12-song tracklist for 30, revealing songs called I Drink Wine, Strangers By Nature, Love Is A Game, and her comeback single Easy On Me, released last month.

The single topped the UK singles chart after being streamed a record-breaking 24 million times.

The album, a follow-up to 2015’s 25, is expected to explore Adele’s relationship with son Angelo and her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.

She told US music magazine Rolling Stone she felt “devastated and embarrassed” when news about the breakdown of her marriage emerged in 2019.

Adele: One Night Only will air on US network CBS on November 14 at 8.30pm eastern standard time.

A primetime special concert filmed at the London Palladium, An Audience With Adele, will be broadcast on ITV a week later on November 21.

Both Adele: One Night Only and An Audience With Adele are being produced by British company Fulwell 73 Productions.