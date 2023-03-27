| 7.6°C Dublin

Adele Roberts says receiving treatment for bowel cancer early was life-saving

After announcing she was cancer-free in June last year, she is encouraging others to speak to a professional early on if they spot any of the signs.

Adele Roberts (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Adele Roberts has said receiving treatment for bowel cancer early helped “save my life”, as she supports a campaign to raise awareness about the symptoms of the condition.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 44, said in October 2021 that she was undergoing treatment following her stage two diagnosis, and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

