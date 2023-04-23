| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Adele Roberts breaks World Record for finishing London Marathon with stoma bag

The DJ ran the race in three hours 30 minutes and 22 seconds.

DJ Adele Roberts (Tim Goode/Jockey Club) Expand

Close

DJ Adele Roberts (Tim Goode/Jockey Club)

DJ Adele Roberts (Tim Goode/Jockey Club)

DJ Adele Roberts (Tim Goode/Jockey Club)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts said “up yours cancer” after becoming the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with a stoma bag.

The 44-year-old, who began using a stoma bag in 2021 after surgery for bowel cancer, ran the race in three hours 30 minutes and 22 seconds and was awarded with a Guinness World Record at the end.

Most Watched

Privacy