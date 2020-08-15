Adele: Reading Glennon Doyle memoir made me feel like I flew into my own body

Adele has said that reading Glennon Doyle’s third memoir made her feel as if she “flew into her body for the very first time”.

The singer shared a recommendation for Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living with her followers on Instagram, saying before she read the book she “thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!”

Sharing a picture of the book’s cover, she wrote on Instagram: “If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream.

“I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!

“Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! ..

“‘A good life is a hard life!’ Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!

“I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon.”

Untamed is a part-memoir and part inspirational book in which she discusses the changes in her life since her previous two books, including her divorce from her husband and her marriage to former captain of the US women’s soccer team Abby Wambach.

It is her first book since 2016’s Love Warrior.

Doyle commented on the post, writing: “I love you, my soul sister. Thank you for this. You are the ultimate goddamn cheetah. Love, Hope, Sisterhood- Glennon.”

PA Media