Adele posts snap celebrating ‘Queen’ Beyonce

Adele has celebrated “Queen” Beyonce in a new snap.

Beyonce released new visual album Black Is King, which boasts a packed cast, including husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

Adele was pictured, with curly hair and after her dramatic weight loss, raising her hand in tribute to Beyonce in the video.

She wore a top that matched Beyonce’s outfit.

And she wrote: “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art.”

In June, Adele told fans waiting for new music to “be patient”.

She split from husband Simon Konecki last year.

PA Media