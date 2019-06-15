Adele joins Spice Girls backstage before final Wembley Stadium show

Adele has joined the Spice Girls backstage ahead of their final show at Wembley Stadium.

Geri Horner posted a selfie with the singer minutes before the four-piece took to the stage for the last date on their UK reunion tour.

Ginger Spice captioned the photo: “Finally together” and added a heart emoji.

Baby Spice Emma Bunton also shared a photo of the Grammy award-winner in which she described her as a “gorgeous lady”.

In another video posted by Horner, the group are seen moments before they took to the stage on Saturday night.

Melanie Brown, also known as Scary Spice, has described their Wembley Stadium gigs as one of the most important moments of her life.

Earlier on Saturday, she shared a video that gave a glimpse of a party in her dressing room after Friday night’s show.

The Spice Girls embarked on their reunion tour in late May and have played in Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol.

They round off the tour, which has not included Victoria Beckham, on Saturday

Earlier, Melanie Chisholm, or Sporty Spice, posted a picture of the group in their early days with a message to the absent Beckham.

She said: “The gorgeous Victoria Beckham will always be missed (hopefully someday to return)!”

Hollywood star Emma Stone is among a clutch of stars to have attended the concerts.

Adele herself is no stranger to Wembley Stadium, having played there a number of times.

In 2016 she was forced to pull out of two performances at the west London venue after damaging her vocal cords.

However, avid fans still gathered outside the stadium to perform renditions of her songs in an event titled Sing for Adele.

Press Association