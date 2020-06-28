| 13.4°C Dublin

Adele dons sparkly Glastonbury dress as she relives 2016 headline set

The singer danced in front of the television as the BBC broadcast her performance.

Adele (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Adele slipped in to the dress she wore to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury as she relived her show-stopping set.

The singer joked she was “5 ciders in” as she shared photographs of herself in front of her television, watching as the 2016 set was broadcast by the BBC.

View this post on Instagram

5 ciders in 👌🏻

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

In the first photo she is dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a white t-shirt, holding a small fan, and in the second she is dancing in the heavily embellished floor-length dress she wore for the show.

Hours earlier she told fans waiting for new music to “be patient” and said she is still quarantining because of the coronavirus.

She also urged her followers to wear a mask.

The Tottenham-born star shared a throwback photo from the performance on Instagram, as the BBC broadcast the show as part of The Glastonbury Experience, a celebration of the festival which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Sharing a picture of herself spreading her arms as she sang, she captioned it with a smiley face emoji.

One fan replied: “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!”

(Adele/Instagram) Expand

Close

(Adele/Instagram)

(Adele/Instagram)

(Adele/Instagram)

She replied: “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

PA Media