Adele confirms additional Las Vegas dates and follow up concert film

The singer has been performing at The Colosseum theatre in Caesars Palace every weekend since November 18.

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Adele has confirmed additional dates for her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency and informed fans the shows will be recorded and later released on film.

The 34-year-old confirmed the news of additional shows, which are billed for the summer, at what was thought to be the final night of her residency at The Colosseum theatre in Caesars Palace hotel and casino.

