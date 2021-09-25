Additional dates have been added for Ed Sheeran’s 2022 Irish tour as tickets go on general sale today.

The Irish leg of the ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’) will play at Croke Park on April 24th, Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 29th, Thomand Park Limerick on May 6th and end at the Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast on May 13th.

The tour will see Sheeran play shows across Ireland, the UK, Central Europe and Scandinavia, and will see him return to London’s Wembley Stadium for three nights in June/July.

Fans will also get to experience a new production set-up with the popstar’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

General sale for all territories commences today and tickets will are available to purchase at www.edsheeran.com.

Sheeran’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see the singer return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’.

It comes as his highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on 29th October.