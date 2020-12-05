‘Adam Clayton is the new Santa’ – U2 stars stuns Late Late Show viewers with new look

U2’s Adam Clayton stunned viewers on The Late Late Show as he showed off a new post-lockdown look, with some joking that he looks like Santa Claus.

He joined Ryan Tubridy in the RTÉ studio in a tribute to Irish traditional music legend Sharon Shannon.

While Clayton joined Sharon along with some other well-known Irish musicians including Steve Wickham and Mundy, viewers took to Twitter to discuss Adam’s post-lockdown makeover.

With a long white beard and longer white hair, users were wondering if he was trying to imitate Santa Claus as we enter the festive season.

One Twitter user wrote: “Adam Clayton obviously doing Santa zoom calls to make ends meet this year #LateLateShow,”

While another said: “Adam Clayton auditioning to be the #latelateshow Santa Claus this year?”

And a third wrote: “Adam Clayton is the new Santa Claus. Looking good.”

Adam Clayton is the new Santa Claus.

Looking good. https://t.co/W69vWrWDvq — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) December 4, 2020

On the show, the bass guitarist spoke about how he met traditional musician Sharon in Winkles bar in Galway.

“I was definitely talked into going down to Winkles to meet a girl and Philip King, Dónal, John Dunford, John Kennedy had said ‘you’ve got to come check out Sharon she’s this new thing happening’ and I said ‘I’m in’.

Expand Close How fans are used to seeing Adam Clayton / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp How fans are used to seeing Adam Clayton

“I had been away in America for a year or two and I had just gotten back, it was 1989 I think and I wanted to go down the country and I wanted to find this music, I wanted to find this girl.

“(When I got there) I knew I was no match for the accordion. It was a great bunch of people having fun. And in Sharon’s hands the music comes alive, there’s no disputing that and that’s why she has made 20 records over 30 years and that's why she is still making records, and that’s why the new record is a great record.”

The U2 legend turned to Sharon and encouraged her to keep playing the guitar.

He added: “Eventually I did manage to get on stage for a couple of numbers in Winkles hotel. So that was my dream come true.”

Online Editors