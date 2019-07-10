It’s billed as the Stevie Wonder Song party - but fans were left craning their necks to hear the music at the Motown legend's Dublin gig.

'Absolutely devastated' - Fans hit out over poor sound at Stevie Wonder gig

Others were scratching their heads in bemusement as a DJ belted out hits from Prince and other late superstars at last night's gig at the 3Arena.

A number of fans took to Twitter to complain that the poor sound quality emanating from the stage was certainly not worthy of any song ‘In the Key of Life'.

One person said she had spent over €300 on tickets for her parents but they left early due to poor sound, describing it as a "disgrace".

Motown legend Stevie Wonder performing at the 3Arena in Dublin as part of his Stevie Wonder Song Party Tour. Pic Steve Humphreys 9th July 2019

"Absolutely devastated that I spent €330 on Stevie Wonder tickets for my parents only for the sound to be a disgrace and they are on the Luas home early with hundreds of other upset people," she said.

Another fan tweeted: “Poor sound and I might as well be in pub with a juke box."

“Sound is appalling. Such an injustice to the songs,” wrote another.

Fans were also left wondering why they were listening to the songs of David Bowie, Prince and Michael Jackson instead of the man some paid €130 to hear.

“What the hell is going on,” asked one fan.

Officials from promoters MCD could not be reached for immediate comment this evening.

But similar complaints about the sound quality also dogged Wonder’s performance at London’s Hyde Park on Sunday.

“Probably the worst sound set-up I’ve ever heard at a concert. We were in the Golden Circle and could hardly hear Stevie Wonder above the DJ , band and backing singers. Love to the legend but you need to sort that out,” wrote one disappointed fan.

