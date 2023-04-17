| 11.6°C Dublin

Abba star says avatars are ‘the future’ as Voyage welcomes millionth customer

‘I could never have dreamt it would be a million before the end of one year,’ said Bjorn Ulvaeus.

Josie Felix, the one millionth customer at ABBA Voyage, (second left) with sister Emily (hidden, father Sunny (centre) and mother Jeney (left), as she meets Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA, at the ABBA Arena in London. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. Expand

By Max McLean, PA

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus said he “could never have dreamt” the group’s Voyage show would reach so many people in under a year as he met the one millionth customer.

Competition winner Josie Felix, 20, was treated to a surprise meet and greet with Ulvaeus on Monday as the show – which sees digital versions of Abba’s members performing with a 10-piece live band – hit the million mark in just 11 months.

