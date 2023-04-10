| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Abba hail ‘musical brilliance’ of long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander

Wellander, who also featured on the soundtracks to the Mamma Mia! films, died on Good Friday after being diagnosed with cancer.

Abba have paid tribute to the &lsquo;musical brilliance&rsquo; of their long-standing guitarist, Lasse Wellander, following his death at the age of 70 (PA) Expand

Close

Abba have paid tribute to the &lsquo;musical brilliance&rsquo; of their long-standing guitarist, Lasse Wellander, following his death at the age of 70 (PA)

Abba have paid tribute to the ‘musical brilliance’ of their long-standing guitarist, Lasse Wellander, following his death at the age of 70 (PA)

Abba have paid tribute to the ‘musical brilliance’ of their long-standing guitarist, Lasse Wellander, following his death at the age of 70 (PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Abba have paid tribute to the “musical brilliance” of their long-standing guitarist, Lasse Wellander, following his death at the age of 70.

The musician, who played on the band’s biggest albums and toured with them between 1975 and 1980, died early on Good Friday following a cancer diagnosis, a statement from his family said.

Most Watched

Privacy