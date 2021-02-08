‘A new chapter’- Westlife parts with EMI Records as band announces new album and world tour

Westlife with their number one album award for Spectrum (OfficialCharts.com/PA)

Westlife has parted with its record label as the pop band has announced a new album along with a world tour.

The boyband announced tonight that it has parted with EMI Records by “mutual consent due to a change of leadership and a breakdown of contractual negotiations.”

In a statement released on social media, the band said it’s “very proud” to have achieved huge success with the record label with its number one album Spectrum and by being its biggest selling UK artist in 2019.

It was the first album in eight years released by four of the original band members Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily.

“This change now allows us to embark on a very exciting new chapter,” the statement read.

"The next 18 months is shaping up to be our biggest yet, including a groundbreaking global partnership which we will be announcing imminently.

“We can also reveal we have started to work on our brand new album due to release later this year.

“Lastly, the most exciting part of all is that we get to see all of you again and it’s been a long time coming, as we embark on our biggest ever world tour.

“This will take us across 5 continents including a sold out Wembley Stadium and for the first time ever we will be bringing our live shows to America.

“In the meantime, everybody stay safe and we’ll see you soon.”

Online Editors