A Lazarus Soul: ‘We all think of ourselves as rock and punk... not a folk band’

Brian Brannigan and Joe Chester on the freedom of recording music outside the studio and why ‘traditional’ music has become hard to define

Brian Brannigan and Joe Chester sit around the kitchen table in the latter’s mother’s house in Tyrrelstown, west Dublin. It’s a table that could tell stories. It was here, rather than in a fancy, state-of-the-art studio, that much of the music they make as A Lazarus Soul was recorded. And not just that, but in his capacity as an in-demand producer, Chester has encouraged all manner of people to make the pilgrimage out to this corner of Dublin 15.

“We’ve been making music at this table for 20 years,” says Chester, who is back home for a short stay. He has long been a resident of France — his wife and fellow A Lazarus Soul member Julie Bienvenu is French — and returning to Dublin means the band can get new songs in the can.

“The Hedge School records [with Patrick Barrett] were made around this table,” he adds. “And, when I played with Gemma Hayes, she would come and sit around this table too.”

Chester’s technical proficiency is matched by a keen awareness of budgets — music to the ears of cash-strapped bands everywhere — and he believes great art can be made outside the conventional recording studio system. “I’ve never worked in studios,” he says, “although I sometimes envy people who work in them. I’ve always been a guerilla recorder — just out of necessity.”

Technological advances have helped enormously. “I remember 15, 20 years ago, the equipment you had for mobile recording wasn’t great and it was like wrestling a bear sometimes. I was talking to someone the other day and he was asking me where I recorded and I said, ‘Everywhere’, and he told me that he’d made an album in hotel rooms.

“The technology is at such a place now that you’re actually not missing anything from not being in the studio and, in fact, you gain so much from being able to record in a kitchen, for example.”

It’s a view shared by Brannigan. “Black and Amber,” the singer says, of one of A Lazarus Soul’s most emblematic songs, “was a phone recording. Basically, me waking up one morning and singing into a cheap phone. It sounds so croaky because I’d literally just woken up. I sent it to Joe in France and he put it on to a reel to reel [tape recorder] and started playing along to it.”

Black and Amber is the startling opening track on the band’s fourth and most recent album, The D They Put Between the R and L. A trad-rock album, it has much to say about the social divide in Ireland — Dublin, particularly — today. One track, Long Balconies, addresses the damage caused to communities by gentrification. The album was glowingly received on its 2019 release, but the band have taken their time to work on a follow-up.

The next album — likely to be out in the autumn — is, Brannigan and Chester say, percolating nicely. Some 15 tracks have been written, many of them fully recorded. “I see this as a Kildare album,” Chester says, “rather than a Dublin one.”

Brannigan has always been responsible for the lyrics on his band’s albums and that’s still very much the case. He says inspiration for the songs came from time spent in rural Kildare. “I wasn’t in a great place when the last record came out,” he says, “and it was a weird thing because I was thrust into these big gigs and I felt I had to do them for the band because we were getting all this attention. But my head wasn’t where I wanted to be.

“When Covid happened, I went out to the Bog of Allen for a good couple of months and the new record is very inspired by nature, even the idea of nature as an alternative to organised religion. There’s a sort of pagan vibe…”

Getting away from the city proved to be a healer. “It’s hard to describe what I was feeling,” he says. “In 2019, I felt I’d completely lost my mojo. I don’t think it was anything to do with the record, it just happened in tandem. I just feel that every 10 years or so a different personality inhabits my body. But getting out to the bog helped me get together again — I found a lot of songs out there.”

The band is very much centred on Brannigan’s vision. Chester has no problem with that — after all, he has been in numerous groups over the years, including Ten Speed Racer and Sunbear. “It’s a funny thing,” he says. “Me and Brian never talk about what his songs are about. I tend to try to figure them out for myself. But rather than decoding the lyrics, I tend to have a visceral reaction to the songs. Basically, they make me feel something and that informs how I play and how they end up sounding.”

The first A Lazarus Soul album, ALSRecord, was released in 2001. It was the second album, 2007’s Graveyard of Burnt Out Cars, that got many to sit up and take notice. Although there has been a floating cast of musicians over the years, it’s been the same quartet — Brannigan, Chester, Bienvenu and Anton Hegarty — for over a decade.

With Brannigan and Hegarty based in Dublin and Chester and Bienvenu in France, it can be hard to get time to record new music and play shows. All the get-togethers this year have prioritised recording. Live dates have been put on ice.

There’s just one headline show planned this summer, with the band making their debut at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on June 10. It’s part of the venue’s well-regarded Tradition Now programme.

There is also a support slot at the Botanic Gardens, Belfast, the previous evening as part of the Frames’ Irish tour.

“That’ll be a perfect warm-up for the Concert Hall,” Brannigan says. He is feeling both excitement and trepidation about performing there.

Although many would classify A Lazarus Soul as a trad act — the ghost of Luke Kelly seems to hang over many of the songs on their last album — neither Brannigan nor Chester think of their band as such. “We all think of ourselves as a rock and punk band,” Chester says, “and it’s strange to see us described in the media as a folk band because we don’t think of ourselves as a folk band.”

And defining what trad means now is a tricky ask. “I loved traditional music growing up but to me, music has to be a living thing,” Chester says. “There’s a fine line — you want to preserve music, but it can’t feel as though it should be in a museum. I don’t think about music in those ways. I don’t delineate in terms of genre. Traditional music goes though all the music that I’ve made, including my singer-songwriter records.”

“For me,” Brannigan says, “trad is drawing from the past, from the ballad tradition. On the last record, I was searching for my voice, for an authentic voice, and the only way I knew how to do that was to sing ballads. I like the fact that there’s such a wide spectrum of what traditional music is now when you think of the likes of Lankum, Lisa O’Neill and Landless.”

He’s not sure yet how the critics will come to categorise the next album from A Lazarus Soul. He just knows that he’s proud of the songs. “It will certainly be different,” he says, with a smile. “You want to keep trying new things — it makes life interesting.”

A Lazarus Soul headline Tradition Now at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on June 10. Landless and Maija Sofia are among the acts who will be playing over the weekend. For more information, see nch.ie