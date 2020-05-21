| 11.3°C Dublin

A House: The local band that provided the soundtrack to a love affair with St Pat's

David Kelly

In a weekly series, Irish Independent writers share the books, films and music they turn to when times are tough. Here, Chief Sports Analysis writer David Kelly describes how he fell in love with a great Dublin band

Dave Couse from A House Expand

Everyone wants to be in a gang. Enforced solitude, as many are now experiencing, invites an urgency to be once more amongst the crowd. For some of us, it is not necessarily a novel feeling. And not necessarily miserable.

As an only child growing up in Dublin within the walls of what Irish society once unfeelingly labelled 'a broken home', it was natural to seek the immediate gratification of the posse.

I was enraptured by sport and culture, and sought solace by gradually immersing myself in TV and radio, devouring newspapers and magazines. As an aspiring sportswriter who never really played sport to a sufficient standard, I also wanted to be a DJ for precisely the same reason, not being able to sing a ditty, hit a drum or strum a string.