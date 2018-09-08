'A great human': Tributes paid after death of platinum-selling US musician Mac Miller (26)

Mac Miller, the platinum-selling US musician and former partner of Ariana Grande, has died aged 26.

The rapper, whose music had documented struggles with substance abuse and depression, was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning after a reported overdose.

The LA coroner has said the cause of his death was yet to be determined.

Miller performed with Grande at a memorial concert following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and the pair released music together before their split earlier this year.

The No Tears Left To Cry singer, 25, who performed in London on Tuesday, is yet to comment on his death.

Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper and Post Malone were among a stream of stars to pay tribute to the "great talent".

In this July 13, 2013 file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour at Festival Pier in Philadelphia. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Posting an image of the pair on Instagram, Sheeran said Miller's untimely death was "so heartbreaking".

He said: "I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were.

"As well as being a great talent, he was a great human."

Post Malone said Miller "changed so many lives", while Chance The Rapper said he was "one of the sweetest guys I ever knew".

In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

US singer Miguel, who collaborated with Miller on his 2016 album GO:OD AM, said he was "insanely talented" and "never got the credit he deserved".

"Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You," Jaden Smith tweeted.

Police erected a cordon outside his modest home in the San Fernando Valley, north of Los Angeles on Friday.

A van from the coroner's office was also parked outside before driving away with the musician's body.

One mourner, who declined to be named and who described himself as a friend of Miller, arrived in a Ferrari before entering the house. He left a short time later.

Pittsburgh Slim, a rapper from Mac Miller's hometown, also visited and placed a bouquet of flowers at the door of the house.

Speaking to reporters in the street, he said: "Everyone is sad. I did not expect this, but everyone is sad. A lot of people are hurting.

"Just a great, great kid. Nobody had anything bad to say about him, you can see from the reaction from Twitter. This is too much. His fans will never forget him."

He added: "We love you Mac."

A neighbour said Miller would wave to the children in the street and they were shocked by his death.

The coroner said a post-mortem will be carried out to try and establish how Miller died.

"The music artist known as Mac Miller died today in his Studio City home," the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement.

"In the late morning of September 7, Malcolm McCormick was found unresponsive in his home located in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive in Studio City.

"Authorities were called and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.51am.

"At this time, an autopsy is pending and a cause of death has not been determined."

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was called to a "death investigation" at an address in the Valley Crest area of north Hollywood at 11.50am.

Emergency services had been sent to a patient in cardiac arrest, according to a dispatch call obtained by celebrity news site TMZ.

Grande and Miller separated earlier this year, with the singer confirming the split in May.

At the time she said the breakdown was "heartbreaking", although the relationship had become "toxic".

She said on Twitter: "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem."

Online Editors