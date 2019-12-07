A great conductor and a warm and humble man

Nothing unusual about the ensemble in action, either. There's a healthy representation of recordings by the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra in the RTÉ lyric fm library.

Like most, it was directed by Mariss Jansons, who led the orchestra for over two decades, from 1979 to 2000.

What none of us knew last Sunday was that the much loved musician had passed away overnight. He was 76.

Mariss Jansons was born into music. His father Arvīds was leader of the orchestra at the Riga Opera House, his mother Iraida the company's principal soprano.

This was during World War II, when the Latvian capital was under German occupation. Iraida's father and brother were killed in the Riga ghetto.

A career move for Arvīds took the family to what was then Leningrad, where Mariss would eventually become a star student at the conservatory.

But the reality of life in the Soviet Union meant opportunities to work abroad were few and far between, though he had come to the attention of the great Herbert von Karajan, who brought him to the Salzburg Festival as his assistant.

The move to Oslo in 1979 - which followed an approach by the Norwegian government - was the break-out moment for Mariss Jansons.

Horizons broadened as his reputation grew. He made regular appearances with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. He became Principal Conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony.

And when his career path led him to Munich and the post of director of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, he again combined his principal position with involvement elsewhere, this time with the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam.

He was also the guest conductor at the New Year Concert in Vienna on three occasions.

His music was welcome everywhere. In 2007, the Lutheran Jansons and the Munich orchestra performed Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at a special concert in honour of Pope Benedict XVI in the Vatican.

Mariss Jansons was immensely popular among his musicians who appreciated a warmth in his personality and an incredible attention to detail in his work, one of them noting that there wasn't a single element of any score that he hadn't parsed and analysed, and worried over, before bringing it to the players.

His range was phenomenal, from the Baroque, through Mahler, to the Russian masters.

But his first love - inspired by his mother's rehearsals he attended as a child - was opera. It was rare, though, that he was to be found conducting in the pit. The concert hall was his regular stage.

His home was St Petersburg, but his heart was in Munich and he had a pet project there - the construction of a permanent base for his orchestra.

It's one of four in the city and, without a hall of its own, either guests at the Munich Philharmonic, or performs in the Residenz Palace in the city. The plans are in place, but the venue is unlikely to be completed before 2024, ironically the finishing date on a contract extension Mariss Jansons signed with the Bavarian Radio Symphony only last year.

The conductor had had health problems for many years. Indeed, in 1996, he suffered a heart attack on stage while directing the Oslo Philharmonic in a performance of Puccini's La Bohème.

Twelve years previously, his father had collapsed and died while conducting the Hallé Orchestra.

Mariss Jansons is remembered with much affection throughout the musical world, the Concertgebouw saluting a great conductor and a warm and humble man.

