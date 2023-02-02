| 9.4°C Dublin

2023 Grammy awards to feature segment celebrating 50th anniversary of hip hop

The segment, introduced by LL Cool J and produced by Questlove, will showcase the genre’s rich history and continued global influence.

2023 Grammy awards to feature segment celebrating 50th anniversary of hip hop (Yui Mok/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

This year’s Grammy awards will include a historic segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop in 2023, organisers have announced.

The segment, introduced by LL Cool J, will showcase the genre’s rich history and continued global influence with performances by multiple industry heavyweights.

