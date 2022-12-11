16-year-old student ‘overjoyed’ to win BBC’s Young Chorister of the Year

Naomi Simon beat five others to the title after losing out in 2021 (Tricia Yourkevich)

A Rugby School student has been crowned BBC’s Young Chorister of the Year and described the win as “completely surreal”.

Naomi Simon, 16, has a versatile repertoire from rock to choral and wanted to go for gold again after making the semi-finals in 2021.

She won on Sunday as the stand-out competitor from a shortlist of six choristers in the final, presented by Welsh singer Aled Jones and judged by Katherine Jenkins, Howard Goodall and David Grant.

“I was overjoyed just to have the chance to perform my pieces to an audience,” Naomi said.

“That was almost enough, but to win was completely surreal.

“The support I received from school, my family and friends was immense – everyone was there and played a massive part in my success.”

16-year-old Naomi Simon said it was 'completely surreal' to win (Rugby School)

16-year-old Naomi Simon said it was 'completely surreal' to win (Rugby School)

Naomi joined as a boarder at Rugby in 2020 on a Music Scholarship from The Minster School in York and has been coached by Head of Vocal Studies, Matthew Sandy, since she arrived.

Director of Music, Richard Tanner, Mr Sandy, and Naomi’s Housemistress, Debbie Horner, all travelled to support Naomi in the semi-final filming in Manchester during the October half-term.

Mr Tanner praised Naomi as “a natural performer.”

“Naomi is not only a wonderful team player through her contribution to our choirs at Rugby School, but also a stylish solo singer,” he said.

“She’s a natural performer who excels in her ability to adapt to a range of genres in her own unique way.”

Mr Sandy said Naomi was “determined” after losing out in 2021.

“Far from being put off by missing out on the finals last year, Naomi was absolutely determined to have another shot and go for the trophy,” he said.

“We are all very proud of her resilience and dedication – she has an amazing talent.”

Welsh singer Aled Jones presented the competition (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Welsh singer Aled Jones presented the competition (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Naomi’s mother, Frances Simon, said her family are delighted by the support received from Rugby School throughout the competition.

“Rugby truly is home from home for us as a family,” Ms Simon said.

“As Naomi is an only child, she has flourished being in an environment which is super-supportive and nurturing.

“It melted my heart to see Richard, Matt and Naomi’s Housemistress sitting in the live studio.

“It was half-term holiday but there they were cheering her on.”

Naomi will now have the opportunity to take part in a range of radio and television programmes during the year for the BBC, sharing her talent with the nation and working with top musicians – beginning with the opportunity to record with the BBC Philharmonic on Wednesday.